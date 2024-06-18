Hundreds sign petition to stop parking fees at St. Mary’s University

A student at St. May’s University in Calgary has started a petition to stop the school from charging parking fees this fall.

Marina Campbell says free parking has been a selling point for the school.

"A sudden decision to charge for parking threatens to add unexpected financial stress for students," the petition states.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 430 people had signed.

"We appeal to the university administration to reconsider this decision and continue the provision of free parking," Campbell says.

Starting Sept. 1, drivers will have to pay $7 a day, $70 a month or $700 a year.

That is about $280 per semester for the monthly rate.

By comparison, the University of Calgary ranges from $123 to $660 per semester, and Mount Royal University ranges from $395 to $600 per semester.

"This decision was not taken lightly, as we understand that nobody likes increasing costs," the St. Mary’s website states.

The university says it is implementing paid parking for several reasons, including covering maintenance costs of parking facilities, which are about $60,000 per year and come out of tuition.

The parking fees will also provide an additional revenue stream to balance the budget.

"There is a significant paving project taking place during the summer of 2024," the St. Mary’s website reads.

"With the implementation of paid parking on the St. Mary’s campus, we will no longer have to utilize tuition revenue to cover parking lot maintenance and upkeep."

Parking fees were outlined in the 2024/25 budget and approved by the Board of Governors in April 2024.