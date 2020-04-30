CALGARY -- Once again this year Flames goaltending prospect Dustin Wolf put up some eye popping statistics with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips.

Wolf compiled a 34-10-2 record through 46 games with the Silvertips, with a 1.88 goals against average, and a .935 save percentage. He also posted nine shutouts.

For the second year in a row, Wolf is a finalist for the Del Wilson Award for the WHL’S top goaltender.

Wolf says he’d be honoured to win that award.

“You know I just came up short last year for this same award. It’s another opportunity to try and do something special.”

The WHL award ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead they’ll announce a winner on May 18.

Despite putting up great numbers the last two seasons it seems Wolf is always trying to prove himself.

At the 2019 NHL entry draft, Wolf had to wait until the very end. He was the last player taken and says that will always motivate him.

“Obviously (it's) a dream come true to be selected by Calgary," he said. "But it definitely wasn’t the way I expected."

“But I wouldn’t have it any other way. It was an awesome day. Definitely (there was) a chip on my shoulder after what took place.”

A big reason why Wolf keeps getting overlooked is because of his size. He’s not very big by goaltenders standards.

Wolf is listed as 6 feet tall and 165 pounds.

Wolf is one who doesn’t believe you have to be a certain size to make it into the NHL.

He says if he does make the show one day, he’d love to inspire others.

“You know I’d love to be one as time goes on. As a smaller guy I’m trying to push the boundaries in the NHL as a goalie,” he told CTV.

“You hope to pave the path for goalies that aren’t 6’3" or 6’4". You know hopefully they get their chance at the draft.”

There are some clubs in the NHL that have taken a chance of a smaller goaltender and it’s paid off. Jusse Saros of the Nashville Predators comes to mind.

But Wolf knows from first hand experience that not everyone has changed their way of thinking when it comes to NHL-sized goalies.

“There’s probably some clubs out there that don’t look at goalies unless they’re 6’2" or 6’3" which is kind of disappointing. But they all have their knowledge and way of thinking,” he said.

“It’s the teams that take chances on goaltenders that aren’t that big or might not be physically matured that might get an opportunity to play at some point," he added.

Wolf is hoping at some point someone takes a chance on him and gives him the opportunity to pull on a Flames jersey in the National Hockey League.