Hurricanes 4-game winning streak comes to an end in Brandon

The Lethbridge Hurricanes’ four-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt Friday night in Brandon.

In their final regular season meeting, the Wheat Kings, who went into the game a scant two points ahead of Lethbridge in the standings, shut them out 4-0.

Matteo Michels, Joby Baumuller, Jayden Wiens and Brett Hyland scored for Brandon, who outshot the Hurricanes 29-23 on the night.

Carson Bjarnason picked up the shutout for the Wheat Kings.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Saturday night tilt against the Warriors in Moose Jaw.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.