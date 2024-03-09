CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes 4-game winning streak comes to an end in Brandon

    The Hurricanes celebrated and recognized and thanked the "amazing women" in the organization at Friday night's game against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Brandon won 4-0.
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes’ four-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt Friday night in Brandon.

    In their final regular season meeting, the Wheat Kings, who went into the game a scant two points ahead of Lethbridge in the standings, shut them out 4-0.

    Matteo Michels, Joby Baumuller, Jayden Wiens and Brett Hyland scored for Brandon, who outshot the Hurricanes 29-23 on the night.

    Carson Bjarnason picked up the shutout for the Wheat Kings.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Saturday night tilt against the Warriors in Moose Jaw.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.

