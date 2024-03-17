Hurricanes clinch WHL playoff berth with 3-2 win at Red Deer

The Lethbridge dressing room was the happiest place in central Alberta Saturday night, after the Hurricanes clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 victory over the Rebels in Red Deer.

Noah Chadwick redirected a puck into the net 2:35 into extra time to give the Hurricanes the comeback victory.

After a scoreless first period, Red Deer grabbed the lead 7:22 into the middle frame, when Samuel Drancak jumped on a rebound to give the Rebels a one-goal advantage.

A little over a minute later, a Will Sharpe snapshot knotted the score.

Matthew Gard put Red Deer back in front with 7:37 left in the period.

The third started with the Hurricanes a man short for three minutes after a five-minute major was assessed late in the second to Landen Ward, but Hurricane netminder Brady Smith shut the door for the Hurricanes to keep it a one-goal game.

Lethbridge pressed and pressed but couldn’t tie it up until they pulled the goalie late. That’s when Miguel Marques found the back of the net with 1:55 left to tie it up, setting the stage for Chadwick’s overtime winner a few minutes later.

Lethbridge clinched a playoff spot for the eighth straight season.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Sunday afternoon St. Patrick’s Day game against the Hitmen at the Saddledome.

Lethbridge outshot Red Deer 32-30 on the night.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.