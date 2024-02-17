Hurricanes drop fifth in row, losing 1-0 in overtime to Blades
Two of the Western Hockey League’s stingiest teams met up Friday night at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, and in the end, the Saskatoon Blades emerged with a 1-0 overtime victory.
Tanner Molendyk scored the winner in the extra period for the Blades, who won their ninth straight game.
The Blades have given up the fewest goals (130) in the WHL this season, while Lethbridge has given up the fifth-fewest, with 161.
The defeat was the fifth straight loss for the Hurricanes.
Brady Smith stopped 33 shots for Lethbridge while rookie Evan Gardner stopped 16 to pick up the shutout win.
The Hurricanes will try to slam the brakes on their slump Saturday night, when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders.
Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.
