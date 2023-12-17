CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes hobble into holiday break on four-game losing streak after 7-2 loss in Medicine Hat

    Lethbridge dropped their fourth straight Saturday night, losing 7-2 to Medicine Hat (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes) Lethbridge dropped their fourth straight Saturday night, losing 7-2 to Medicine Hat (Photo: X@WHLHurricanes)

    The holiday break can’t get here soon enough for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, who limp into the holidays on a four-game losing streak after dropping a 7-2 decision to the Tigers Saturday night at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

    After Miguel Marques gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in the first, the Tigers erupted for four second period goals by Tyler McKenzie, Kadon McCann, Tomas Mrsic and Gavin McKenna.

    In the third, the Tigers added three more goals by Hunter St. Martin, Shane Smith and Kadon McCann.

    It was McCann’s second of the night  and gave the Tigers their margin of victory.

    Joe Arntsen scored the other goal for the Hurricanes.

    Medicine Hat outshot Lethbridge 38-24, as the Hurricanes went 0 for three on the power play.

    The defeat capped a losing weekend for the Hurricanes, who dropped a 5-2 decision to the Regina Pats Friday night in Lethbridge.

    Lethbridge is off until Dec. 27, when they’ll take on the Swift Current Broncos in Lethbridge.

