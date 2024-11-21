Hurricanes kick off U.S. road trip with a loss, falling 4-0 to Silvertips

The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.

After an uneventful first half of the game, disaster struck for the Canes midway through the second period.

That came on a Hurricanes power play, when Jesse Heslop converted a shorthanded breakaway at 9:41 of the second.

Around three minutes later, they increased the lead as Caine Wilkie scored to double the Silvertips' lead to 2-0.

That lead grew to 3-0 on a late power play goal from Eric Jamieson after Lethbridge was penalized for having too many men on the ice.

The Silvertips added one more power play goal in the third by Julius Miettinen.

Lethbridge outshot Everett 33-32.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night game against the Winterhawks in Portland. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST. The Hurricanes return home on Dec. 3 for a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors.