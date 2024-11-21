CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes kick off U.S. road trip with a loss, falling 4-0 to Silvertips

    The Everett Silvertips defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday night, 4-0 (Photo: X@WHLSilvertips/Andy Glass) The Everett Silvertips defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday night, 4-0 (Photo: X@WHLSilvertips/Andy Glass)
    Share

    The Hurricanes launched a three-game road trip south of the border Wednesday dropping a 4-0 game to the league-best Everett Silvertips.

    After an uneventful first half of the game, disaster struck for the Canes midway through the second period.

    That came on a Hurricanes power play, when Jesse Heslop converted a shorthanded breakaway at 9:41 of the second.

    Around three minutes later, they increased the lead as Caine Wilkie scored to double the Silvertips' lead to 2-0.

    That lead grew to 3-0 on a late power play goal from Eric Jamieson after Lethbridge was penalized for having too many men on the ice.

    The Silvertips added one more power play goal in the third by Julius Miettinen.

    Lethbridge outshot Everett 33-32.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Friday night game against the Winterhawks in Portland. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST. The Hurricanes return home on Dec. 3 for a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A one-of-a-kind Royal Canadian Mint coin sells for more than $1.5M

    A rare one-of-a-kind pure gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint has sold for more than $1.5 million. The 99.99 per cent pure gold coin, named 'The Dance Screen (The Scream Too),' weighs a whopping 10 kilograms and surpassed the previous record for a coin offered at an auction in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News