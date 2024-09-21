CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes overcome absence of 4 regulars to defeat Oil Kings 3-1 in season opening victory

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

    The win was doubly impressive because the Hurricanes were missing a quartet of regulars, including goaltender Harrison Meneghin, defenceman Noah Chadwick and forwards Miguel Marques and Brayden Edwards, who are still at NHL training camps.

    Edmonton took a 1-0 lead early, on a goal from Landon Hanson, but Brady Smith turned back the other 11 Oil Kings first period shots to keep it close.

    In the second, the Hurricanes got one back on a goal by Logan McCutcheon.

    In the third, the Hurricanes took over the game, getting an early goal from Kale Tipler and a late empty-netter from Leo Braillard to seal the deal.

    Lethbridge outshot Edmonton 26-20 and went two for four on the power play.

    Next up for Lethbridge is a Saturday night contest in Red Deer against the Rebels. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

    The Oil Kings travel to Medicine Hat Saturday to take on the Tigers at 7 p.m.

