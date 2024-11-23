Hurricanes road misery continues with 6-3 loss to Winterhawks in Portland

The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.

After Portland jumped ahead on an early goal by Jordan Duguay, Brayden Edwards tied it at 5:53 of the first period.

Portland went ahead late in the first on a shorthanded goal from Kyle Chyzowski.

The Winterhawks built their lead early in the second when Diego Buttazzoni scored twice in 19 seconds to make it 4-1 Portland.

Tyson Jugnauth scored 2:35 into the second to make the score 5-1 Portland, prompting the Hurricanes to replace goaltender Koen Cleaver with Brady Smith.

That didn’t help, when Duguay scored his second goal of the night at 8:17 to make it 6-1 Portland.

Edwards, with his second, and Leo Braillard scored for Lethbridge in the third but that was the closest the Hurricanes would get.

Portland outshot Lethbridge 40-34.

The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday, taking on the Thunderbirds in Seattle.

Puck drop for that one is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST.