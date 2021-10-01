'I cry before my shifts': Calgary ICU nurse dies of suspected drug overdose following frontline abuse
Season Foremsky is being remembered for her kind and caring personality, as someone who would do anything for her two little girls and loved to make others smile.
The Calgary ICU and ER nurse was caring for COVID-19 patients at the South Health Campus throughout the pandemic, but tragically died this week after a suspected drug overdose.
Her boyfriend of seven months, Christian Moniz, wrote the following message in a Facebook post.
“My heart is broken, my love left this world on Sept. 27 and I'm in shock,” it read.
“Baby you made me feel truly seen and loved like no other and I’ll miss you endlessly, see you in heaven with all the Angels and thank you for the time we had, it was a blessing.”
While there is no information on what prompted the suspected overdose, family members have confirmed to CTV News that Foremsky had previously struggled with a substance abuse problem in the past.
However, in the month prior to her death, Foremsky outlined a different kind of struggle on her social media pages, which detailed the trauma and abuse she faced while working on the frontlines.
“I got my first vaccine in December, was on AHS TV and couldn’t stomach the disgusting comments people made yet I still gave the best care I could,” read a Facebook post Foremsky made on Sept. 17.
“Fast forward to ‘the best summer ever’ as us healthcare workers cried, and we are scared. We have PTSD, went on medical leave, and even quite because every single one of us saw this wave coming. Now I’m tired, I cry before my shifts, I have severe anxiety, but I still give the best care I can.”
Foremsky added she found it extremely difficult to watch young children say goodbye to family members who were once completely healthy, but would inevitably still succumb to the COVID-19 virus.
She spoke out against protestors outside of hospitals who "claimed their rights" were being taken away, and asked others to recognize the health crisis.
“Stop thinking of only yourself,” Foremsky wrote. “I’m not saying get the vaccine, I'm saying keep your mask on, social distance, don’t go out when you are sick.
“And so help me god you block my ambulances from getting into my ER I will run you down. Protest anywhere but a hospital.”
Like many other nurses, Foremsky admitted in another Facebook post on Aug. 12 that she was working 60 hours a week and beginning to feel the burnout of the pandemic.
She says she was humbled by the support of community members who stood behind nurses, but the pressure of Alberta’s overwhelmed ICU system was getting the better of her and her co-workers.
"Our healthcare system is on the brink of complete collapse EVERYWHERE. Nurses are not tired, we are DONE. RRT’s are not burnt out they are (expletive) done. EMS, tech, doctors, PCTs, every healthcare provider is completely defeated,” Foremsky wrote.
“I work consistently short staffed and I mean dangerously short staffed, but yet nothing has changed, or if it does they want us to go backwards. This last year of my life has actually been a living nightmare.”
Season Foremsky was a nurse in the ER and ICU in Calgary who documented on social media about abuse she and other front-line health care workers face. Foremsky died after a suspected drug overdose. (Supplied)
CTV News reached out to the Foremsky family for comment, but the family has requested privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.
Alberta Health Services CEO, Dr. Verna Yiu, addressed Foremsky’s death briefly at a news conference on Thursday.
“Our frontline physicians and nurses are under extreme stress and pressure,” Yiu said.
“The pandemic is impacting individuals and our teams both physically and mentally."
'WE FAILED HER': SUBSTANCE MISUSE NETWORK
When Petra Schulz — co-founder of the substance misuse network Moms Stop the Harm — heard the news of Foremsky’s passing, she felt sadness, but mostly anger.
“We failed her on so many levels,” Schulz said
“This was something she was obviously struggling with. We failed because of the stigma and the criminalization of people who use substances which causes people to hide their use. We failed her because we pressed her so hard as an ICU nurse that she needed ways to cope.”
Schulz says Foremsky’s death was entirely preventable, adding that five Albertans on average are dying every day from an opioid drug overdose.
She notes that the more funding is needed for consumption sites and harm reduction services across the province along with additional resources available specifically for healthcare workers.
“This is the time where we should focus on keeping people as well as possible and nothing is done in that regard in this province, there's no efforts made in that direction," she said.
“We need to expand harm reduction, but we also need to provide access to a safe pharmaceutical alternative to toxic street drugs because that's why people are dying. The street drugs are increasingly toxic and if you give them alternatives, you connect them with the healthcare system in a positive way."
Schulz says a member of the Foremsky family has reached out to Moms Stop The Harm in an effort to help the relatives cope with this difficult situation.
60 PER CENT OF NURSES PLANNING TO LEAVE THEIR JOB: STUDY
Burnout and mental health issues are becoming increasingly problematic in the workplace for frontline nurses, according to the recent ‘Outlook on Nursing’ snapshot survey released by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU).
The study, which surveyed 7,153 regulated Canadian nurses across the country found that:
- 60 per cent of nurses intend to leave their jobs within the next year;
- 27 per cent of nurses who intend to leave their jobs plan to seek a non-nursing role;
- 80 per cent of nurses report facing physical violence from patients and families at work, and;
- 66 per cent of nurses rated the quality of their work environment fair or poor.
CFNU President, Linda Silas says working conditions for nurses are becoming unstable from a mental health perspective as frontline workers deal with the constant pressures of the pandemic.
She says many nurses are being redeployed onto COVID units where they are not placed in a role they are fully familiar with.
“Not knowing if you have enough staff to deal with your workload every day is just the build up, it's a buildup of stress, but it's a build up for the whole team of not being able to do your job properly, all the time,” Silas said.
“You have to imagine the pressure comes on three fronts. You have your own professional expectations, you don't want to leave your co-workers, your patients, and then you have your family pressure, because, just look at overtime which has increased across Canada 78 per cent in the last year.”
Silas called the news of Foremsky’s death "extremely heartbreaking" as she offered her condolences to family members, co-workers and friends who were closest to her.
“I send all my condolences and strength to her family and friends, but unfortunately she wasn't the first, and if we don't find a way to support our workforce, she won't be the last,” Silas said.
“Governments have to take their heads out of the sand. This is not a political game. We all have to be at the same table, we have to treat our nurses or healthcare workers with respect, and we have to do it now.”
The CFNU is currently working with close to one million health-care workers across the country, but says there is no federal agency to collect data on the best practices, ways to retain staff, or recruitment strategies.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Pfizer says it has submitted initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids to Health Canada
Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
Feds gauge J&J vaccine interest among provinces, after requests from the West
The federal government is gauging interest among provinces and territories for shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C. make requests for the viral vector shot.
Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Health Canada working to review Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill treatment
Health Canada says it is working with international counterparts to review an experimental pill from drugmaker Merck, which the company reports can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in patients sick with COVID-19.
UPDATED | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
B.C. expands school mask mandate to all K-12 students
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Cheryll Watson
While many mayoral candidates vying for votes have previous experience as city councillors, Cheryll Watson believes her business knowledge and outsider perspective will help propel Edmonton forward.
-
Environment minister restores federal assessment of Alberta coal mine expansion
Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has reinstated his decision to subject a thermal coal mine expansion in Alberta to a federal review after a court ordered him to rethink it.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metrotown mall in Burnaby evacuated after unconfirmed reports of gunshots
Police were on scene at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday afternoon due to reports of gunshots.
-
B.C. expands school mask mandate to all K-12 students
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
-
COVID-19 exposures at 92 different schools in Fraser Health in first week of new reporting policy
It's been less than a week since B.C. resumed posting public notices about COVID-19 exposure events in schools, but one Lower Mainland health authority has already added 92 different schools to its exposures list.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. creating new COVID-19 isolation spaces for Victoria homeless
The B.C. government, in partnership with the City of Victoria and Island Health, is planning to create 50 new spaces where people with COVID-19 can isolate if they are unsheltered.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino during reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing backlash over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, for a total of 240
Nova Scotia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries over the last two days, bringing the active case count to 240.
-
One COVID-19 related-death; 85 new cases in New Brunswick Friday
New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 related death and 85 new cases on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia teacher arrested for sexual assault, child luring
A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been arrested for sexual assault and child luring, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
Toronto
-
Ontario university will not allow unvaccinated students who normally learn in-person to take online courses
An Ontario university says it will not allow students who normally learn in-person to take part in online courses this fall if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly took dirty diapers from Toronto daycare
A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.
-
Toronto to extend mask bylaw into 2022 amid fourth COVID-19 wave
The City of Toronto is extending its temporary mask bylaw into 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Ottawa
-
No Santa Claus parades in Ottawa for the second straight year
The city of Ottawa is not issuing permits for Santa Claus parades because crowds cannot be controlled and it is virtually impossible for volunteers to check vaccination status.
-
Mixing of cohorts at lunch and recess leading to COVID-19 exposures in schools, Ottawa's top doctor says
Two schools, St. Benedict Elementary School and École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau, are currently closed due to COVID-19 cases.
-
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
-
Election recount called in Quebec riding after Liberals flag 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box
With fewer than 300 votes separating the winner from the runner up on election night and a 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box, a recount has been called in the Quebec riding of Châteauguay–Lacolle.
-
Quebec police release surveillance videos of pick-up truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
Quebec provincial police have released surveillance of a vehicle of interest in connection with a collision that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a small city approximately 60 kilometres north of Montreal.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating reported shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard
Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers player benched for not complying with OHL's vaccination policy
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 spread inside classrooms at Guelph elementary school, health unit says
Public health and school board officials have confirmed COVID-19 transmission inside classrooms at a French Catholic school in Guelph after previously saying the virus wasn't spreading inside the school.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadore prof fired after investigation shows he was paid for extra teaching time he didn't deliver
A Canadore College professor has lost his job after the school found out he didn’t teach extra course hours he had requested and been paid to deliver.
-
Court will decide whether auditor general can access disputed documents in LU insolvency audit
A court will determine whether Ontario's auditor general will gain access to documents covered by "privilege or court-ordered confidentiality" as she investigates the cause of Laurentian University's insolvency.
-
School bus driver charged with careless operation in Caledon
Police charged a school bus driver after a single-vehicle collision caused the bus to flip onto its side in Caledon.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has consented to being extradited to the United States to face charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
-
Manitoba adds 78 new COVID-19 cases, majority among unvaccinated individuals
Manitoba is now over 700 active cases of COVID-19 as the province added another 78 cases on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses adapt to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test mandate
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
-
Sask. calls for antibody treatments, Johnson & Johnson vaccines from federal government
Saskatchewan is asking the federal government to make efforts to acquire the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate allegedly stolen car with baby inside
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby inside.
-
'Everything was decided for us': Saskatoon long term care resident describes 'inhumane' hardships of COVID-19 lockdowns
At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debi Funk wanted to see her daughter. Instead of being allowed to do so, the Sherbrooke Community Centre resident says she was referred to a psychiatrist.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.