'I don't do a screening test': Premier Smith defends attendance at Tucker Carlson event amid federal criticism

Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the members of the media that interview her.

“I don't do a screening test to make sure that every person that interviews me matches 100 per cent of what I believe and I don't expect that they're going to, that that wouldn't be an appropriate thing to do,” Smith said during an unrelated press conference Thursday.

“So I take a wide range of interviews, from CBC all the way through to alternative media, because my job is to get our message out about Alberta.”

Four thousand people attended Carlson’s afternoon speech and two Q-and-A sit-downs at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. The pair travelled to Edmonton for another event on Wednesday night.

Carlson was fired by Fox News last year after a settlement was reached over false election claims. He's been accused of spreading dangerous rhetoric and misinformation.

A group of federal Liberal ministers, including Randy Boissonnault, Edmonton Centre MP and minister of employment, workforce development and official languages, faced questions about the event on Thursday morning and criticized Smith’s involvement, citing worries about LGBTQ+ hate speech and violence against politicians.

“You can have respectful discourse in this country, you can raise the issue, you can bang your fist on a table at a fed-prov meeting, that’s all legit,” Boissonnault said, “but you do not summon the dogs of MAGA Conservatives to come and somehow scare – try to scare us – and to try to incite violence against politicians of any stripe, it’s not acceptable.

“And if she would take her job seriously, she’d actually be focused on housing, on climate change, on actually solving the issues of Albertans."

Smith said the goal of her attendance at the event was to get the word out to the United States about Alberta’s energy sector.

“I told everyone that I wanted to make sure that somebody who has a very loud voice in America knew that we were a partner in being able to provide energy security and energy affordability,” Smith said.

“And I got that message out.”

More details to come…