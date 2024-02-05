'I owe them my life': Lanny McDonald recovering in hospital after cardiac event

Flames legend Lanny McDonald, 70, is recovering in hospital in Calgary after he had a cardiac event over the weekend.

In an Instagram post on Monday, McDonald said he suffered a cardiac event at the Calgary airport on Sunday after arriving home from the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

“Two selfless nurses who were passing by to catch their own flights immediately jumped into action,” Mcdonald said in the Instagram post.

“(My wife) wasn’t able to get their names, but we are eternally grateful for their care and action… I owe them my life.”

McDonald said he will remain in hospital while his team of health-care professionals “figure out next steps for the ol’ ticker.”

The 17-year NHL veteran and hall of famer, known for his signature moustache, was the captain of the 1989 Calgary Flames Stanley Cup-winning team.

McDonald has remained an active member of the Flames Alumni and Calgary’s hockey community.

“Our gratitude and love goes out to all of the medical professionals who helped Lanny and continue to provide care for our friend,” the official Flames Alumni account said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

— Flames Alumni (@AlumniFlames) February 5, 2024

McDonald also offered a heartfelt thank you to the first responders who helped care for him.

“They provided the highest degree of support, kindness and professionalism, and I am humbled to have been the recipient of their speed and expertise,” he said.