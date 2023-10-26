'In crisis': Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank sees demand spike

New data shows more Canadians are turning to food banks for help than ever before, and Lethbridge is no exception.

Officials with the Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank say usage is up is up 99 per cent from March 2019 to September 2023.

"It's not good news, but it’s not new news either," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank.

"It's one of those things we have been seeing for quite some time now, and it's to the point where food banks across the country are really in crisis, as are the people we're trying to help.”

According to Food Banks Canada’s 2023 HungerCount report, released on Wednesday, food banks across Canada saw an average client increase of 78.5 per cent between March of 2019 and 2023, with Alberta jumping to 94.1 per cent.

In Lethbridge, the Interfaith Food Bank says it sawalmost 550 more clients in September of this year than in March.

"It comes down to an affordability crisis, as well as the fact as well as the fact that our social safety nets are broken," McIntyre said. "When we have people who are on social support programs who don't pay enough for rent or food, it's no question that they're coming to the food bank."

The University of Lethbridge Students' Union (ULSU) runs its own food bank and food pantries for students in need.

Members of the organization say they've been doing their best to keep up with demand, but have been overwhelmed by a 365 per cent increase in usage since last year.

"In September of 2022, we saw 32 students access our food bank. In September of this year, we saw 117, and that number just continued to rise through October," said Rachele Preston, ULSU vice president external.

To view the complete 2023 HungerCount report, you can visit the Food Banks Canada website.