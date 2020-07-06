CALGARY -- In-person services for seniors resumed at the Kerby Centre on Monday, which are being done by appointment only.

The reopening of their downtown office is part of the province's move to Phase 2 of the relaunch and guidelines for physical distancing, mask wearing and contract tracing set by Alberta Health Services are being followed.

“We are very proud of the work our team and volunteers have done during the past months, but it is an important milestone to start reopening the center to the public,” said CEO Larry Mathieson in a news release.

In addition to in-house services like free tax filing, foot care and education and recreation courses, the Kerby Centre will continue offering grocery delivery, courses over Zoom, tax filing via phone and a social calling program for those who are isolating.

“The time the centre was closed pushed us to find new ways to connect with Calgary seniors,” said Mathieson. “To ensure that seniors who are still self-isolating are supported, these programs will continue.”

Kerby Center is also a mask pick-up location from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for seniors who can't use the drive-through system that is being used for public distribution.