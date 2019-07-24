A respected member of Calgary's medieval community is without his fencing blade, training rapier, and a cherished, one-of-a-kind fencing helmet, after his car was stolen.

Jaspaul Sandhu's silver 2001 Honda Accord was stolen from a parking lot in the 100 block of 14th Avenue Southeast on Saturday, July 20.

In addition to Sandhu's car, the thief took off with the vehicle's contents including a fencing helmet signed by members of the cast of the 1987 film The Princess Bride. The rare helmet includes autographs and film quotes scribed by:

Cary Elwes - "I am not left handed, watch out."

Chris Sarandon - "There was a mighty battle."

Wallace Shawn - "Be well."

Sandhu tells CTV that his fencing blade, hauberk (armour), a maroon massage table, numerous articles of clothing, a training rapier and a complete set of rock climbing equipment was also stolen.

His friends within the local medieval community are hoping to reunite him with his gear.

"Jaspaul is such a staple of our medieval community in the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) and it is heartbreaking that this has happened to such a kind man," said Breanne Hannaford in a message to CTV.

Anyone who encounters any of the stolen items or has information regarding the theft of the Honda Accord is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 and mention case number 19308414 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers