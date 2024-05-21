Inflation slows in Alberta, Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Statistics Canada released its April Consumer Price Index Report on Tuesday.
According to the report, the country's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, down slightly from 2.9 per cent in March.
In Alberta, the deceleration largely came from electricity and natural gas prices. The cooling, however, was moderated by soaring rent prices.
Statistics Canada found rent prices in Alberta rose 16.2 per cent year-over-year in April, up from a 14.2 per cent increase in March.
This marks the eighth consecutive month Alberta has seen rent increases higher than the national level, which was 8.2 per cent in April.
Statistics Canada notes the increase coincides with strong demand from high net interprovincial migration to Alberta.
Migration data from the organization shows Alberta saw its population surge by 202,324 residents to 4.8 million in 2023.
Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite seeing a substantial drop in April, Calgary's inflation was the highest in Canada last month.
According to Statistics Canada, Calgary's inflation was 3.6 per cent in April, down from 4.2 per cent in March.
It was followed by Halifax, sitting at 3.4 per cent, then Toronto at 3.2 per cent.
In Edmonton, inflation sat at 2.8 per cent in April, down from 3.3 per cent the month prior.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mid-week dip in temperatures with more rain in the forecast
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
WATCH Why today's inflation numbers are good if you have a mortgage
New inflation data is 'welcome news' for consumers and an economist says it could signal the possibility for a interest rate cut as several core measures also continue to ease.
'Miscommunication' Liberals say of Speaker Fergus event invite Conservatives call partisan
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is facing fresh Conservative-led calls to resign, this time over "very partisan" and 'inflammatory' language used – the Liberals say mistakenly – to promote an upcoming event.
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
opinion Tom Mulcair: With Trudeau spiralling, Mark Carney waits in the wings
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that if there's an unofficial frontrunner in the eventual race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, it has to be former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Loblaw boycott organizers say they plan to keep movement going past May
The organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores say they've decided to extend the boycott past May.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
-
Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024
Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.
-
Inflation slows in Alberta, Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Lethbridge
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
-
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Vancouver
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
B.C. weather: Up to 50 mm of rain expected in Metro Vancouver, warning says
Metro Vancouver is expected to see a significant amount of rain and below-average temperatures Tuesday, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.
-
Family growing desperate weeks after Surrey teenager's disappearance
Weeks after 19-year-old Simran Khattra disappeared from Surrey, B.C., her family is growing increasingly desperate to locate her.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
Three accused of Sikh activist's murder face court in person, fourth attends by video
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
'We were close': Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon can expect more rainy days this week, with a risk of funnel clouds on Tuesday
Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.
-
Police investigating after armed robbery at Saskatoon store
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the 1000 Block of 8th Street East.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Regina
-
Regina police fatally shot man who fired gun at them, investigation finds
Saskatchewan's police watchdog has offered more details into the serious incident involving Regina SWAT over the weekend. The incident ended with the death of a 65-year-old man – who was shot after allegedly firing a gun at police officers.
-
Workplace death reported at Nutrien Potash mine near Rocanville, Sask.
An employee at Nutrien's potash operation near Rocanville, Sask. was killed over the weekend, according to the company.
-
Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Moose Jaw
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city's police service.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
-
'It was bad': Fireworks fight breaks out in Toronto
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
-
Toronto man allegedly stole nearly $40K in series of renovation frauds, police allege
A man in his 20s has been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in a series of renovation frauds across the Toronto area.
Montreal
-
Judge challenges constitutionality of Quebec law requiring immediate translation in English trials
A Quebec Court judge has challenged the constitutionality of a section of the Charter of the French Language adopted by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
Atlantic
-
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
-
N.S. woman charged in connection to deaths of 2 dogs
A Freeport, N.S., woman is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of two dogs earlier this year.
-
Warm May week ahead with periods of showers, chance of thunderstorms for the Maritimes
There will be periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across the Maritimes this week.
Winnipeg
-
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
-
Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
-
The Manitobans who have qualified for the Olympics in Paris
The 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris are just over two months away, and so far a pair of Manitobans will be representing Canada.
Ottawa
-
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
-
Man sentenced for 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of hip-hop artist Markland Campbell in 2019.
-
3 dead following collision on Guy Lafleur Highway in western Quebec
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a collision Monday on the Guy Lafleur Highway (formerly Highway 50) in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
Barrie
-
Longtime Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
-
Destructive fire in Muskoka campground causes $500,000 in damage
A destructive fire in a Huntsville campground over the weekend caused half a million dollars in damages.
-
School bus with students onboard becomes entangled in overhead lines
A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
-
Man charged following disturbance inside Kitchener courthouse
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
-
Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.
London
-
St. Thomas woman fears being 'boxed in' by Volkswagen construction
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
-
Bruce County soon to be home to second largest battery in Canada
Bruce County will soon be home to the second largest battery in Canada. The province's grid operator has awarded French renewable energy company Neoen a contract for a new 380 megawatt battery.
-
Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Windsor
-
Murder of former Windsorite solved after nearly 50 years by Alberta law enforcement
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
-
Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.
-
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.