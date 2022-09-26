Information of 145K Calgary Parking Authority customers exposed in 2021 cyber breach

A former employee of the Calgary Parking Authority is the subject of a civil lawsuit from the City of Calgary over "financial irregularities" following an audit in January. (File) A former employee of the Calgary Parking Authority is the subject of a civil lawsuit from the City of Calgary over "financial irregularities" following an audit in January. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'

Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina