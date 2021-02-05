CALGARY -- Festival Hall in Inglewood will host an augmented reality mural honouring a Cree artist —a pillar of Inglewood — who recently passed.

For several weeks, select Inglewood businesses have added some digital flares to their windows with AR functionalities that allow people to hear local music and interact with art.

Now, one is being added to a window on the Festival Hall — 1215 10 Ave. S.E. — as a tribute to Amy Willier, a well known knowledge-keeper, artist, advocate for Indigenous rights and co-owner of Moonstone Creations Native Gallery, who died in January at the age of 37.

Kerry Clarke, artistic director for Calgary Folk Music Festival, says it's important to pay tribute to someone who so prominent and important in the Inglewood community.

"She was what's called a knowledge keeper, she also was a mentor and an artist herself," said Clarke. "A really central person in this community.

"A festival neighbour and Inglewood neighbour."

The mural will feature art from local artist Tank Standing Buffalo accompanied by works from local music group Ghostkeeper, both of whom collaborated with Willier in the past.

The mural will be available for interaction from Feb. 20- Mar. 31.

The Willier mural announcment comes as festival organizers continue to add to this year's upcoming Block Heater festival

Two digital panels — Black Art: A Conversation and War Stories — have been added to this year's Block Heater, the sixth edition of the festival.

Black Art is being hosted by Toronto musician and actress Shakura S’Aida, who are slated to lead a conversation with hip-hop artist Jae Sterling, Kelly Bado and others.

"It'll be focusing on the artists themselves, and it'll also be focusing on their art and opinions," said Clarke.

The discussion can be viewed on Feb. 20 beginning at 3 p.m.

War Stories will hosted by Richard Flohil and will feature artists sharing their touring experiences. Block Heater artists Cris Derksen, Lucette and 100 Mile House are scheduled to participate in the latest edition of the panel that Flohil has previously hosted at the Calgary Folk Music Festival's Talk Tent.

"He gets artists together, and they talk, and he asks some questions," said Clarke. "A lot of it's around some of their experiences, touring, and some of the stories are very, very hilarious and illuminating.

"He'll ask all of these artists about touring and just some of their other experiences in the music industry."

The panel will be held Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 P.M.

Additional Block Heater lineup details and ticket information is available at Calgary Folk Fest.