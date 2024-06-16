Inn from the Cold hosts community powwow on Neighbour Day

In celebration of culture and community, a powwow was held in downtown Calgary Saturday.

The second annual Kiitaamoko Passkaan (Everybody Dance) Powwow, hosted by Inn from the Cold, showcased traditional dancers and drum groups.

It was held amid National Indigenous History Month and also on Calgary's annual 'Neighbour Day'.

"We're here, we're celebrating and we're here to stay," said Tiffany Pompana, manager of Indigenous engagement with Inn from the Cold.

The Powwow aims to create a safe space for celebration, cultural connection and education, while also shining a light on Indigenous homelessness.

"We are a shelter for families experiencing homelessness and there's a real focus on Indigenous supports because there's a high percentage of them accessing supports at Inn from the Cold," said Pompana.

According to Inn from the Cold, on any given night 41 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in Calgary have Indigenous ancestry.

The organization hopes through its services and community events, it will help foster connection and reconnection to Indigenous heritage and create a sense of home.

