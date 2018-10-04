The prefabricated building that will house the new Angel’s Cappuccino and Ice Cream Café is being erected alongside the Bow River Pathway only months after the builder’s financial troubles jeopardized the project.

The café’s owner was forced to find a contingency plan nearly three years ago over concerns regarding the deck that enveloped the guylines to nearby power poles. The City of Calgary afforded the store the opportunity to continue operating while they searched for a solution.

Cathy Jacobs, Angel’s owner, purchased a modular structure for approximately $350,000 from a builder in Nisku that was scheduled to be delivered on October 6, 2017. The building did not comply with the City of Calgary’s codes and a building permit was not granted.

According to Jacobs, the builder owed a significant amount of money to a landlord in Nisku and, in January 2018, the sheriff’s locks were placed on the doors to the builder’s shop.

“We thought it was gone,” said Jacobs. “In August of this year we got a call from our lawyers saying the building was up for auction. We had just managed to put enough money on our line of credit to keep everybody happy and to repurchase our building back.”

Jacobs says she’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she’s received during ‘the best rollercoaster and worst rollercoaster ride of her life’. “I really don’t know how I would have survived without them, family and friends and the customer base, and their support and love,” said Jacobs. “Without the community we wouldn’t be doing this still.”

If all goes to plan, the new Angel’s Cappuccino and Ice Cream Café could be up and running in the coming weeks.

“My goal, which we haven't seen any of them manifest yet, is December 1,” laughed Jacobs. “I’m hoping to have a Christmas tree and be celebrating with the public.”

With files from CTV’s Jordan Kanygin