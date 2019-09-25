MORAINE LAKE. A Calgary woman got an early start last week as her group set off from Moraine Lake to scramble Mount Temple.

She says she was angle-parked in a line of cars and spoke to a Parks Canada attendant before leaving, but in the fog of the early morning light, everyone missed a crucial, costly sign.

It turns out they were parked in a bus zone, signified only by faded paint on the pavement that was mostly covered by other cars.

When her group returned hours later, their truck was gone, along with their wallets.

It took more than an hour to find out the truck was in Canmore, and they had one more unpleasant surprise: the towing bill was $848.

She says she understands why the truck was towed, but says the signage is inadequate, the parks staff should have said something, and she also questioned why the tow had to go all the way to Canmore.

Parks Canada said there was no one available to answer CTV’s questions. They referred the matter to the RCMP.