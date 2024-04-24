CALGARY
Calgary

    • Investigation leads to recovery of stolen truck, tilt deck and skid steer

    Southern Alberta RCMP investigators recovered a stolen GMC Sierra, a stolen tilt deck and a stolen skid steer on April 22. (Photo: Supplied/RCMP) Southern Alberta RCMP investigators recovered a stolen GMC Sierra, a stolen tilt deck and a stolen skid steer on April 22. (Photo: Supplied/RCMP)
    Share

    Officers with Southern Alberta’s district crime reduction unit were investigating property crime in Mountain View County when they recovered a substantial amount of it.

    On April 22, investigators noticed a white GMC Sierra with an obstructed license plate that was towing a flat deck trailer and skid steer.

    Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, where they were able to confirm that the GMC Sierra was stolen from Crossfield, while the black tilt deck was stolen from Calgary and the Caterpillar skid steer was stolen from Okotoks.

    A 43-year-old Foothills County resident was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Following a bail hearing, the accused was released. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on May 23.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News