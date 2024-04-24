Investigation leads to recovery of stolen truck, tilt deck and skid steer

Officers with Southern Alberta’s district crime reduction unit were investigating property crime in Mountain View County when they recovered a substantial amount of it.

On April 22, investigators noticed a white GMC Sierra with an obstructed license plate that was towing a flat deck trailer and skid steer.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, where they were able to confirm that the GMC Sierra was stolen from Crossfield, while the black tilt deck was stolen from Calgary and the Caterpillar skid steer was stolen from Okotoks.

A 43-year-old Foothills County resident was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Following a bail hearing, the accused was released. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on May 23.