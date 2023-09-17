Investigation underway after early-morning shooting in northwest Calgary

A police investigation is underway after a man was shot early Sunday in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. along Macewan Park Link N.W.

Police said a man was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.