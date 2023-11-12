Investigation underway into 2 Saturday afternoon fires in Calgary

A couple of fires kept firefighters busy in Calgary Saturday.

There was a building fire at about 2 p.m. along First Street S.W. People working in a building next door had to leave because of all the smoke.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours, watching for hot spots.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

About a half hour later, firefighters were also called to a ravine near Deerfoot and 17 Avenue, where they attended a fire at what appeared to be a homeless camp.

Fire fighters and police at a fire at a homeless encampment by Deerfoot and 17 Ave Saturday afternoon

One person suffered burns.

Investigation into the cause of the fire continues.