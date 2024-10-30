CALGARY
Calgary

    • It'll be a chilly Halloween, but don't expect anything too frightful in the air

    Share

    There's nothing too frightful in our Halloween forecast.

    Just above freezing at 6 p.m., but have some layers, because when the sun goes down just after, it will cool down fast.

    By 9 p.m., it will feel closer to -6 with the wind chill.

    Expect cool mornings and low single-digit highs for the next few days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News