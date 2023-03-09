'It's absolutely crucial': Coaldale first responders benefit From mental health program

Coaldale, ALTA -

Coaldale & District Emergency Services launched its mental health program in March of 2020, and officials say in the years since then, it has become a crucial support system for the area's first responders.

"Over the last number of years, our fire department has taken a really strong stance towards health and wellness. Having a look at what we offered as an organization, we identified that we were lacking on the mental health support for firefighters and first responders," said Coaldale fire chief Kevin McKeown.

The program pays for first responders to receive counselling from a psychologist who specializes in working with first responders.

It costs between $6,000 and $8,000 a year to run and is paid for by the Town of Coaldale through the emergencies services budget.

"It's absolutely crucial I think," said Devon Nielsen, volunteer with the Coaldale fire department.

"Especially now that the stigma is starting to fade away, I think more and more departments are putting in place these kinds of programs. The benefits are just next to none."

It's not just full-time employees that are able to access the mental health services; volunteers with Coaldale & District Emergency Services are also eligible for the program.

"They have families plus they put in a lot of time training and responding to calls. It's really important for us to take care of those volunteers that do so much to serve us," McKeown said.

The program has recorded an increase in the number of clients served every year since it was created.

"it's really important to make sure we're getting ahead of that stuff and staying healthy and not overlooking how important that can be," said Nielsen.