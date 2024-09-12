'It's been a long two years': Trial begins for 2022 Banff homicide

The trial for 24-year-old John-Christopher Arrizza got underway on Thursday.

Arrizza faces a second-degree murder charge related to a 2022 homicide in Banff.

In the Court of King's Bench, Arrizza pleaded not guilty in the killing of 26-year-old Ethan Enns-Goneau.

John-Christopher Arrizza (left) and Ethan Enns-Goneau (right) are shown in photos obtained by CTV News.

The Crown prosecutor told the court Enns-Goneau was stabbed multiple times at the Dancing Sasquatch nightclub around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2022.

The security guard who found Enns-Goneau, outside the bathroom in the nightclub, told court he came upon a fight between the two men.

He said he heard what sounded like a "tussle" and called for another security guard before rushing to the area.

Co-worker and close friend Bobby Lavery testified he tried to help an injured Enns-Goneau, telling him, 'You're going to be OK and I love you' before he died.

More than two dozen of Enns-Goneau's family and friends attended the first day of the seven-day jury trial.

"It means a lot to me, and I know everybody else here, that it's finally going," said Sarah Oberthier, who was a close friend of Enns-Goneau's.

"It's been a long two years just waiting to find out what's going to happen with it, so we're all looking forward to some closure."

Oberthier says she has thought about her friend every day.

"He was the best person I'll ever know. He was so compassionate and kind and he was just so happy with everything. He made everybody happy just being around him," Oberthier said.

"I just hope we get some justice."

The trial resumes Friday morning.