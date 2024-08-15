'It's been incredible to see': Canadians helping lobster stuffy on epic journey

A plush lobster stuffy named Lucky is on an epic journey clawing his way across Canada.

Chris and Karen McCallum of Okotoks, Alta., initiated the adventure in April when they placed an Airtag tracker and QR code in a lobster trap with the stuffy and sent it on its way, with a sign pleading with people to take Lucky and the full-sized trap he resides in with them as they head west through Canada.

Their goal: to bring a piece of Prince Edward Island, where Chris's parents are from, to their Alberta home.

What began as a quirky idea transformed into a nationwide quest to help the children's toy get to its home outside Calgary.

"We never expected this," Chris said.

"It's been incredible to see Canadians from coast to coast embrace Lucky and share their adventures with him."

More than just a stuffed toy

The McCallums say Lucky has morphed into a symbol of Canadian unity.

From race cars to RCMP stations to visiting First Nations on Manitoulin Island, the lobster has experienced more of the country than most who live here.

"He's really getting a first-class ride," Chris said.

"He's seen more of Canada than I have."

Posts on social media show people across the country racing to be first to pick up Lucky and his trap when he reaches a new location.

The McCallums have even connected with people from around the world who are following Lucky's journey.

"We've had people reach out from South Africa, Belgium and the U.K.," Karen said.

"It's been amazing to educate people about Canada while also bringing joy to so many."

This isn't the first time the couple has attempted to have a toy lobster hitchhike across the country.

Their previous attempt in 2009 ended after the lobster and trap crossed the border into the United States.

"The last I think I saw, it was a picture of him at a bus station in Chicago," Chris said.

"This time, we're staying north of the 49th (parallel)."

Thursday, Lucky was visiting the Winnipeg Zoo with his current driver – or handler, as the McCallums call them – Kristin Mills.

"I'm heading to Saskatchewan tomorrow and I'll move Lucky into Saskatchewan and drop him off," she said.

"Hopefully, someone in the Saskatchewan area will be able to take and move him a little further toward Alberta."

The McCallums hope Lucky will get to take in a Riders game and possibly meet Gainer the Gopher while in the province.

As Lucky makes his way closer to home, the McCallums are planning a grand welcome.

They hope to take Lucky on a pub crawl and introduce him to local mascots.

The pair expect Lucky to arrive at their home just outside Okotoks sometime next week.

"We were going to leave him out here," Chris said, pointing at his front yard, "but with all the signatures and the stuffed animals with him, I think we have to put him in a place of prominence."

Karen added, "I think we should build him a shrine."

Lucky's journey across Canada can be followed on Instagram (@KC_SHUTHERDOWN) and TikTok (@lobsterquest).