CALGARY
Calgary

    • It's going to get cooler – there's even a bit of snow heading our way

    Share

    Be prepared for the next couple days to feel chillier:

    We will bounce back for the weekend, but by Sunday night, a longer-term cooling trend will start.

    Snow is possible Sunday night into Monday.

    At this point, it looks like just one to three centimetres, but I will keep you posted as we get closer.

    Next week, daytime highs will be in the low to mid-single digits:

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    JD Vance says 'no,' Trump did not lose the 2020 U.S. election

    U.S. vice-presidential candidate JD Vance said "no," former U.S. president Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election "by the words" the Ohio Republican would use, when asked Wednesday what message it sends to independent voters that he has not directly answered that question.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News