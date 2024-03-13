'It's really, really bad': Haitian-Canadians in Calgary worry for families, friends
Members of Calgary's Haitian community are watching with concern as violence continues to unfold in their homeland.
Gangs have overrun the capital Port-au-Prince and the prime minister, Ariel Henry, has resigned.
Pierre Nicolson Beldor, president of the Haitian Association of Calgary, says the unrestrained violence currently affecting Haiti is having a dramatic impact on people living here.
"They really worry about family and friends. Because what happens when gangs are controlling an area, a lot of people have to flee," he said.
"Sometimes, you don't have contact with friends and family for a long time."
Nicolson Beldor says women and girls are particularly at risk in the country's gang warfare.
"Girls are really vulnerable," he said
"The gangs use sexual violence a lot in Haiti. There's two things they use. It's ransom for money – they kidnap. And then the women – any woman they can find they will rape and then they will do anything they can."
Nicolson Beldor says Haitians watching the conflict unfold feel helpless.
"They really worry about all those people living there. And you know, it takes a toll also on people's mental health when you keep thinking about and seeing all the violence. It's really, really bad.
"In Haiti, people rely on people living here in Canada and the U.S. to send them money to survive. Now, even when you send the money, they won't be able to retrieve it, because all the places (to obtain funds), they are closed, controlled by gangs. The money is not moving."
There are just under 2,000 people of Haitian origin living in Calgary and most have family remaining in that country.
The Calgary-based Brenda Strafford Foundation operates a hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, about 200 kilometres from Port-au-Prince.
While the extreme violence has not reached that area, it remains dangerous, and armed gangs have closed the one road between Port-au-Prince and Les Cayes.
Hospital director Rood Merveille is presently en route back to Haiti after visiting Calgary.
With the country's main airport closed, his journey now involves flying to the Dominican Republic and embarking on a series of boat and automobile trips to bypass the gangs and make it back to his home.
Merveille says the violence that's making his return trip difficult is also hampering the movement of essential goods like diesel fuel for electric generators, medicine and food.
"Also, a good portion of our patients come from all over the country, not only in the southern region. So when we have challenges in Port-au-Prince, they can't come. So everything that's happening has great impact on us," Merveille said.
"I would really appeal to everyone, everybody, to help people that are seeking health care to get safe passages, because at least I think we would need humanitarian corridors for everyone that wants to seek health care."
Speaking in Calgary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been working closely with Caribbean leaders to try and find a solution but said ultimately, the path to peace for Haiti must come from within the country itself.
"The focus we have, and that we have been working on very closely with some other partners, is creating a Haitian-led solution to this crisis. The international community has been intervening for 30 years in Haiti, and we are still finding ourselves in this impossible situation," Trudeau said.
"We need to see Haiti's political class come together and figure out a way to move forward. And that puts the well-being of the Haitian people at the centre of everything it does, and we're going to continue to stay very, very active."
A plan put forward to end the violence by creating a presidential council to manage a political transition of power appeared to be faltering on Wednesday.
The panel would be responsible for selecting an interim prime minister and a council of ministers and attempting to chart a new path for Haiti.
Moise Jean-Charles, an ex-senator who teamed up with former rebel Guy Phillipe, told Haiti's Radio Tele Metronome he would not participate.
There are currently 2,924 Canadians in Haiti registered with Global Affairs Canada.
That agency operates an emergency watch and response centre, which has responded to 73 inquiries from Canadians since March 3.
It says most relate to travel information and overall security in Haiti.
Global Affairs says the government is not planning assisted departures or repatriation for flights in Haiti but continues to monitor the situation closely.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Putin's nuclear warning: A Canadian expert explains the threat level
At the height of the cold war, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the west that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
Ottawa announces funding to study links to 'violent extremism' in video games
The federal government announced Wednesday funding of more than $300,000 to examine how gaming communities can potentially create environments conducive to radicalization and violent extremism.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
-
Man dead after being hit by LRT early Wednesday
A man is dead after he was hit by an LRT train early Wednesday morning on Edmonton's south side.
-
As strike looms, city and union remain 2% apart from deal
The City of Edmonton and a union representing nearly 6,000 of its employees have not progressed toward a deal as workers prepare to strike Thursday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Provincial government makes new 'final offer' to cover Surrey policing transition
Despite making an offer of $150 million and “no more” to help cover the costs of transitioning away from the RCMP to a municipal police force, the provincial government has now made a new “final offer” to the City of Surrey.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Tofino votes to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental restrictions, despite exemption
Tofino's district council has voted to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental regulations, despite previously being exempt from them.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria stabbing suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff with police
A suspect in a stabbing was arrested in Victoria on Wednesday morning following an eight-hour standoff with police.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Tofino votes to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental restrictions, despite exemption
Tofino's district council has voted to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental regulations, despite previously being exempt from them.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. company accused of threatening staff during bid to unionize
A rock salt manufacturer in rural Saskatchewan is being accused of using intimidation tactics to suppress a campaign to unionize among its staff.
-
James Smith Cree Nation chief weighs in on investigation findings
James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) leadership is calling on Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada to include First Nation governments in policy and legislation reform.
-
Police investigating death of 38-year-old Sask. man in care home
Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man in a care home after an autopsy uncovered injuries.
Regina
-
Dog euthanized after injury at off-leash dog park, Regina owner cautions others about the dangers
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
-
City of Regina finds cash to fund Globe Theatre renovation completion
Regina executive committee has found the cash to fund a $1.9 million request by the Globe Theatre to finish their multi-million dollar renovation.
-
Multiple semis involved in Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask.
Highway 39 was closed from the Moose Jaw area to Corinne for much of Wednesday following a collision involving multiple semis and an SUV at Rouleau, Sask.
Toronto
-
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Attempted traffic stop preceded deadly 6-vehicle crash in Scarborough: SIU
Toronto police officers attempted to stop the driver of a speeding vehicle before he flipped his car in a deadly six-vehicle crash in Scarborough Wednesday morning, the province's police watchdog says.
-
TTC’s Leslie Barns has a seagull problem. Here’s how they’re planning to solve it
The TTC are combatting its seagull problem in a unique way – through the use of sound cannons.
Montreal
-
Nearly one year later, families waiting for justice after deadly Old Montreal fire
It's almost been one year since a fire ripped through a heritage building in Old Montreal, killing seven people. Families are still waiting for answers and for justice.
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle to plead guilty in case related to wife's death: Crown
A retired Quebec judge who was facing a second murder trial in his wife's 2009 shooting death will enter a guilty plea on Thursday, putting an end to a legal battle spanning more than 14 years.
-
Montreal mayor feels Quebec budget will lead to cuts in public transit services
Some are criticizing the CAQ's 2024 budget over the lack of support for public transit. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said it's a big mistake and could lead to cuts in services.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia court approves creditor protection for SaltWire Network, appoints monitor
A Nova Scotia judge approved an application Wednesday to protect Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper company from its creditors as SaltWire Network Inc. tries to emerge from insolvency with a restructuring plan.
-
'Where is it going to end?': Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville, Ont., to Shediac,N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
Winnipeg
-
Transit safety officers elbowed, kicked, almost bitten
Just three weeks into the job, two members of the new transit security team have been assaulted.
-
How to file your tax return this year: the resources available to help newcomers
With tax season in full swing, advocates warn there are barriers facing newcomers and low-income earners trying to navigate an 'overwhelming' tax system.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating report of hazing involving a rural hockey team
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of hazing involving a rural hockey team earlier this year.
Ottawa
-
New criteria for permanent traffic calming measures in Ottawa cause for concern: expert
Speed continues to be a problem on Ottawa's residential streets with many demanding more be done to slow people down, but now the city has gone the other way.
-
Loblaw testing receipt scanner at self-checkout in some Ontario stores
Self-checkouts have become a staple in many retail stores, including grocery stores like Loblaws. But recently, some Ontario customers were surprised to learn they had to scan their receipt before exiting, confirming they paid for their goods.
-
'We're Ottawa's best kept secret': Serenity House has been providing addiction treatment for nearly 55 years
Serenity House is an addiction recovery house for men, now in its 55th year, with more than 3,000 clients helped throughout its history.
Northern Ontario
-
Indigenous Ont. gas bar chain claims it is being unfairly affected by former supplier's insolvency
A retail chain of Indigenous-owned retail gas stations and convenience stores in Ontario is claiming its finances are being impacted by the restructuring of one of the company's former fuel suppliers.
-
Fatal crash closes Hwy 144 north of Sudbury
Highway 144 is closed in both directions in the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling after a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
-
Driver with no licence, insurance gives police fake name during northern Ont. traffic stop
A 39-year-old northern Ontario man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple scammed out of nearly $15,000 with one phone call
Police warn residents to be cautious after a Barrie couple lost nearly $15,000 following a phone call.
-
1st confirmed case of measles in Simcoe Muskoka is an immunized person & others may have been exposed
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed its first case of measles in a resident and believes others may have been exposed.
-
One person seriously injured in alleged stabbing in downtown Barrie
One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following an alleged stabbing in downtown Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in ‘Woodland Rapist’ investigation, with ties to Waterloo Region, Peel and Halton cold cases
A British Columbia man has been charged with a series of child sex assaults that date back to the 1990s. One of his alleged crimes happened in Waterloo Region.
-
Circular Store in downtown Guelph closing its doors
A year after it opened in the downtown core, the Guelph Tool Library’s Circular Store is closing – but organizers are hopeful it won’t be gone for long.
-
Driver who lost control of car, struck crowd on Toronto sidewalk in 2021 to serve one more year in jail: court
The man who lost control of his car before careening into a crowd of people on a busy downtown Toronto sidewalk and killing one person on Boxing Day 2021 will serve another year in jail after being sentenced on Wednesday.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 in Huron County
OPP told CTV News a two-vehicle crash happened north of Grand Bend between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road.
-
'We needed this': Big funding boost for local Indigenous-led health care center
A small ceremony was held inside the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) in Muncey, Ont. Wednesday, as much needed funding was announced.
Windsor
-
14-year-old youth arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism: Windsor police
A 14-year-old youth has been arrested and police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspects after a 16-year-old boy with autism was assaulted while waiting for the bus last weekend.
-
'I just found it offensive': Windsor, Ont. councillor sounds off on real estate listing showing mattresses on floors
An online real estate listing in Windsor is drawing the ire of residents and a city councillor for the living conditions seen in pictures.
-
Windsor, Ont. home marks 10 years of providing shelter and skills to pregnant women and new mothers
For 10 years, a home in Windsor has been taking in pregnant women and new mothers who have nowhere else to go and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to raise a child.