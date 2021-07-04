CALGARY -- The House of Prayer Alliance Church in Calgary has been damaged after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

Fire fighters were called to the church in Forest Lawn around 7:20. When they arrived, crews saw there were “large volumes of smoke and fire” coming from the building.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish small fires inside the church. No one was inside the church at the time, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

“Damage to the building is most extensive on the exterior with smoke damage on the interior,” said CFD in a news release.

The building is owned by the Calgary Vietnamese Alliance and Sunday was the first time in over a year the full congregation had been able to meet in person to pray together, according to the church’s pastor.

“It’s so sad,” said Reverend Mabini Dabalos, the pastor of the House of Prayer Alliance Church.

“The trend of the Christian churches being vandalized, burned, on the way here I was thinking in the back of my head, ‘I hope this isn’t (related to) what’s going on in our province’.”

Fire investigators and the Calgary police Arson Unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Dabalos, the fire appeared to have been started outside the building.