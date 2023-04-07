'It's unnerving': Police remain tight lipped on investigation east of Chestermere

A rural acreage east of Chestermere had dozens of Calgary police officers and forensic specialists continuing a days-long search.

Officers first arrived at the property on Vale View Road in Rocky View County on Thursday and remained on scene as they investigate a massive shop.

Area residents say police informed them they could be there for up to two weeks.

CTV News spoke with one of the homeowners who says she's been frustrated by the lack of answers.

"It's very unstable and we are in jail outside of (our) house, to be honest," said Muriel Lock.

Lock and her husband, Paul, have been renting one of their industrial shop spaces to a man for more than two years.

That is the focus of the search warrant, with police seen dragging bags of evidence throughout the day on Saturday.

The Lock's are allowed to return home once daily to feed their cats and birds inside their home.

Police continue a days-long search of a rural property east of Chestermere on Saturday, April 8, 2023 (CTV News Calgary/Tyson Fedor).

"It's just one day at a time, just hope to hear about what's going on and what's going to happen and how long it will take for us to be able to live a normal life again," said Lock.

Lock says the search warrant is due to expire by Wednesday, at that point they can return to their home at the earliest.

She's hopeful police are able to find what they are looking for as they are in a holding pattern, jumping from hotel to hotel until they can return home.

"Hoping that the guy doesn't get out (of jail for) whatever he did," says Lock.

"I'm hoping to know what happened, not in details, but what happened."

Police continue a days-long search of a rural property east of Chestermere on Saturday, April 8, 2023 (CTV News Calgary/Tyson Fedor).

Lock did not want to say too much about the man but says her trust has been broken with people.

She is also frustrated by the lack of answers from police and RCMP.

Lock says they knocked on her door last year regarding the man, and are unsure of the two incidents are related.

"But why has it been so long, until this happened," she said.

Neighbour Stacey Bronson says the HAWCS helicopter on Thursday alerted her that something major was taking place.

"It's unnerving," said Bronson.

"It's very surreal, especially the fact that it's been three days that this has been going on. A few of the neighbours we've texted and everybody's concerned and, it upsets you and you wonder what is happening over there."

Residents say they have no details about the investigation, one police have been working on for months.

"We've seen today especially a lot of spectators coming up and down the road and and trying to get a glimpse of what's going on," said Bronson.

"Everybody's curious."

Calgary police are leading the investigation with the assistance of RCMP.

Investigators have yet to say what they are looking for and whether or not the man has been charged.