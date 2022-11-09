'It was just too much for him': Veteran's widow shares story of support

A veteran's family is sharing the story of a lost loved one, and the assistance they received from a Calgary organization, to help them in their darkest hour.

"The Haunted Wastelands" was a fun, scary Halloween display that ran for years in Chaparral.

It was a labour of love for Jason Oliver, who used it to raise donations for veterans' causes.

"When I was first released from the military, they helped me out, so I figured I'd return the favour and help them out," Oliver told CTV News in October 2014.

Oliver was an army vehicle tech from 2000 to 2007.

He later suffered from PTSD.

The Halloween fun was therapy, according to his widow.

"For those couple of months that he was building and doing all that kind of stuff, it just kept him from fighting his own demons. And he was happy," said Chrissy Peterson.

Oliver died by suicide in January 2021, at age 47.

"When COVID hit and he couldn't do it anymore, and it was just it was too much for him," she said Peterson.

Veteran Jason Oliver’s “The Haunted Wastelands” display at his Calgary home was an annual labour of love (Courtesy: Chrissy Peterson)

VETS HELPING VETS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Oliver's family needed help.

The Veterans Association Food Bank, created by veterans after the closure of the Legion's food bank in 2018, has been there for them, with food and financial assistance.

"We have a lot of veterans who are on fixed incomes or limited incomes," said Charles Redeker, operations manager of the Veterans Association Food Bank.

"We also have a lot of veterans with young families and the costs right across the board are going up, whether it's the grocery bill, the energy bill, school fees, medications."

But Peterson says an understanding shoulder to cry on is just as important.

"Once you come in for looking for a hamper, or whatever, as soon as they get you in the door, they kind of sit down and they talk with you," she said.

"They don't push, but they just see where you're at, what other things that you need."

Redeker, who is a veteran himself, says he got a similar reception when he first got involved with the Veterans Association Food Bank.

"It wasn't because I needed financial help, or I needed food help. But I needed to find that community to belong to again," he said.

GROWING NEEDS

The association's November food drive is its most important of the year.

The organization has grown – from helping about 160 people four years ago to more than 400 vets and families now.

For some, it means healthy food on the table while for others, it's an even greater lifeline.

"They definitely helped me through this a lot more than they know," said Peterson.

FOOD AND OTHER SERVICES OFFERED

Peterson has since moved to Winnipeg, where there is no veteran-run food bank.

The organization only has operations in Calgary and Edmonton.

You can find more information on the services they provide online.