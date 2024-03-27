'It was time we looked for a new voice': Calgary Hitmen begin search for next head coach
Steve Hamilton spent six years behind the bench for the Calgary Hitmen, but the 50-year-old won't be back for a seventh season.
On Tuesday, the Hitmen announced they won't be renewing the contracts of Hamilton and his assistant coaches, Trent Cassan and Don MacGillivray.
General manager Garry Davidson says it wasn't an easy decision.
"Very difficult," he said.
"These are good people, all three of them. They have families and work hard at what they do. But again, it was time we looked for a new voice – somebody new to get involved and help grow our group here."
Coaches have shelf lives
In his six years behind the bench, Hamilton did a lot of good things, but only got the Hitmen past the first round of the playoffs once.
Davidson has also been a head coach and knows there's a shelf life.
"As coaches, we bring certain things to the table and I think players need a variety of coaches to help round out their game and in this case, round out a team," he said.
No rush for replacement
So now, the search is on for a new coaching staff.
Davidson says the team's in no hurry, but there's already been a lot of interest.
"The emails started coming in hot and heavy already last night," he said.
"We'll take some time to see what candidates are out there and then start the process of weeding them out and shortlisting and then getting people in here for face-to-face interviews."
What they're looking for
Despite being a young team, the Hitmen missed out on the playoffs by just a couple of points.
Davidson knows with a young group, there will be ups and downs.
He says winning and developing players will be key for the next head coach of the Hitmen.
"That will be the key in our selection," he said, "that this particular coach understands that his task is twofold. Win and develop.
"If we don't develop, we won't get players to come here. They'll look at other options. So that will be critical in this process."
