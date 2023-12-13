'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast residents fight back against social housing initiative

Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Monday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.

The David D. Oughton School closed in 2006 and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) has partnered with Attainable Homes, an organization that helps provide affordable housing to Calgarians, to build 230 townhomes on the site.

Both say the homes would help provide "moderate income" homes to residents, something that is sorely needed during the current housing crisis.

However, many residents who attended the meeting said they don't like the idea of three-storey townhomes so close to their bungalows and suggest the city is putting too much social housing in the area.

Others said the property should be used for something that the community needs more, such as a new recreation centre.

"They've decided there's a housing crisis and I don't disagree," said Albert Park/Radisson Heights resident Cory Ulicny, who attended Monday's meeting.

"But they want to make sure that they build as many houses and it doesn't matter what it does to the communities, especially ours, where I think we have a more blue-collar neighborhood and we don't organize as well.

"We don't have the people who can afford lawyers and fight these sorts of things. And so they're jamming it down our throat."

Jaden Tate, the president of Attainable Homes, also attended Monday's meeting and told CTV News the project is a special opportunity for his organization.

He says the space and existing residential zoning is perfect for it.

"This is a really special opportunity and a great community to do owned town housing that we can sell to moderate-income Calgarians. It's a very rare opportunity in the midst of this housing crisis," Tate said.

In the coming weeks, residents will have other opportunities to share their thoughts with developers, the city planning department and city councillors.

A public hearing is scheduled to take place at Calgary city hall in a few months.