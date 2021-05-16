CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney says he is glad to see action has been taken against Kevin J. Johnston, a man running for the mayor's chair in the city of Calgary.

Johnston was arrested by Calgary police on Saturday after officials say he was in violation of a court injunction issued by Alberta Health Services.

The order forbade him from attending any public gathering not complying with the province's public health guidelines with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few hours after Johnston's arrest, Kenney wrote on Twitter that he was happy to see steps had been taken against the controversial candidate, who he referred to as a "nutbar."

"(Johnston) has been making threats of violence, targeting AHS staff for doing their job," he continued.

The premier also referred recent allegations of violence against RCMP officers connected to similar protests held in Alberta.

At the same time, it's deeply disturbing that photos of RCMP officers with crosshairs on them are being circulated. This is an implicit threat against police who risk their lives to protect public safety.



He did not, however, make any reference to Johnston's arrest following the gathering on Calgary's 17th Avenue Saturday morning.

'INAPPROPRIATE LANGUAGE'

While some Albertans agreed with Kenney's condemnation of Johnston's actions, others were critical of his delayed response and initiative with the COVID-19 pandemic in general:

That guy came out cause of relaxation of pandemic guidelines for many months. Your not enforcing anything in the province as cases are keep rising every day. You haven't implemented a full lockdown cause people are keeping breaking restrictions in the pandemic. No leadership here

Respectfully Mr. Premier.

This guy, along with a the two MLAs you booted, is a big part of your base.

Respectfully Mr. Premier.

This guy, along with a the two MLAs you booted, is a big part of your base.

How could you not have known this?

You emboldened these nutbars.

However, others took offence to the language used by the provincial leader.

That's very inappropriate language for a premier to be using. Am I surprised? No. Should I still expect better? Yes. He and has followers now have your attention, thanks to this tweet.

Wether he's crazy or not the language you just used is not professional. You need to refraize your words. This is just another reason your not well liked here in Alberta. We are not digs you can say anything in any language to. Don't expect to be re-elected come next term

On Friday, AHS was granted a request for a restraining order against Johnston, barring him from "obstructing or interfering with AHS and its officers and employees, including public health officers, in their enforcement efforts of the Public Health Act, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Orders."

The order does not prevent him from seeking necessary medical care.

The order came after he directed threats towards AHS employees in a recent podcast.