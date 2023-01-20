Jim Button, Village Brewery co-founder, dies from cancer at 59

A stalwart and champion of Calgary's beer community has died.

Jim Button, the co-founder of Village Brewery, passed away Thursday from cancer.

He announced his own death on his online blog in his 'I died today' posting, a farewell letter he had prepared in advance, that was shared Thursday night on his social media accounts.

Button said after learning of his terminal cancer diagnosis he lived "a full life, a life with few regrets and a ridiculous amount of adventure" with "love, gratitude and friendships galore."

Village Brewery paid tribute to its late co-founder online, noting his contributions to Calgary's beer community and its plan to carry his legacy forward.

"His tireless efforts to change legislation may have opened doors for the industry, but his boundless generosity to share ideas, encourage talent, and welcome everyone to the club established an open and inclusive brewery community, and we believe it was his spirit that made it successful.

"Jim will be remembered as someone who built community. He set the tone and the standard, and for that we will be forever grateful. He was, and will continue to be, our north star."

Button was 59.