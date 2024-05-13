John Bean to step down as Flames president and CEO, will be replaced by Robert Hayes

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and chief executive officer John Bean will step down and be replaced by Robert Hayes.

Lorenzo DeCicco joining CSEC as chief operating officer was among other changes to senior executive leadership announced Monday by the Flames.

Bean will remain in an advisory role for the design and construction of Calgary's event centre, which will be the new home of the NHL club.

Hayes, from Halifax, worked more than 35 years in the banking industry in Canada and the United States, including the past 21 years in Calgary.

He joins the Flames from his most recent position as a managing director at Royal Bank.

Hayes is also the audit committee chair for Calgary Economic Development.

DeCicco was a founding member and former president of the Canadian Premier League's Cavalry FC before becoming chief commercial officer with Met Brand Agency and Metropolitan Fine Printers in Vancouver.

He was previously a senior executive vice-president of Telus and a board member of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Bean will step down after almost 15 years with the Flames.

He notified the corporation of his decision last year, the club said Monday in a statement.

Hayes and DeCicco start their CSEC jobs June 3.

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 13, 2024.