Journeyman Kirkland 'absolutely living the dream' with Calgary Flames
As the Calgary Flames continue to defy expectations, delivering their latest victory on Tuesday night was Justin Kirkland, whose NHL journey has been just as improbable.
Nine days after scoring his first NHL goal, the 28-year-old journeyman centre scored his first shootout-deciding goal as the Flames rallied late for a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
With 11 points in its first six games, Calgary (5-0-1) is off to its fastest start in franchise history with Kirkland a fitting poster child.
“I just heard my name called and I looked back to double check. Me? Me?” said Kirkland with a chuckle. “It was exciting. I knew I had a job to do, and that was to go out and try to score. Happy that it went in and obviously (Dustin Wolf), he made a big save on the next one.
"So all in all, fantastic night, just absolutely living the dream.”
Kirkland's goal came in the sixth round of the shootout. Dustin Wolf then denied Evgeni Malkin to clinch the win.
“I got to play with (Kirkland) in my first pro year in Stockton and as soon as I saw he was going for the shootout, I knew we were going to win,” said Wolf. “He's Mr. Automatic when it comes to shootouts, I don't think I've seen him miss yet.”
That scouting report was corroborated post-game by coach Ryan Huska.
“Look at the American League stuff, he scores all the time. So I was kicking myself for not going to him earlier, to be quite honest with you,” said Huska.
While Huska coached Kirkland during his days behind the bench for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, he knows Kirkland is a different guy now.
“The guy back then was more about all skill and not a lot of will,” the coach said. “Now he's flipped it where he still has a great skill set, but I would say he's more of a harder player than a skill player now.”
Now, like everyone else in Calgary, Huska is enjoying watching the Kirkland story plays out.
A third-round pick by Nashville in 2014, the forward from Winnipeg, Man., entered the year with 412 games in the minors and just nine NHL games on his resume, during which he had gone scoreless.
He's got a goal and an assist, and now a shootout winner, in four games with the Flames.
“He's good person that has worked a long time to try to get himself here, and now he's having some success,” said Huska. “So it's a really nice story for us to be a part of.”
“It's inspiring,” said Nazem Kadri, who tied the game with 43 seconds left in the third period and the goalie pulled. “I really had no idea of his story when he came up here. Learned more about him becoming my teammate and obviously scoring his first goal. So it's always a guy you're rooting for when he puts in the work as well, and he's a good teammate.”
Kirkland is just soaking it all in.
“It's special,” he said. “Just coming in every day, trying to have a good attitude, good work ethic, and if I'm in the lineup, great, and any way that I can help this team win, that's what I'm willing to do.”
Calgary dealt away several core pieces at last year's trade deadline, opening up spots for guys like Kirkland. Now the rebuilding Flames continue to prove skeptics wrong.
“We understand the expectation of ourselves, but we understand the expectation of the outside world as well,” said Kadri. “And I think that motivates us and fuels the fire a little bit. You always want to prove people wrong, and that's what we're trying to do this year.”
Defying those expectations takes the entire team, Wolf said.
“Every single person in this room is contributing, and that's exactly you need to win hockey games,” said the 23-year-old, who had 35 saves Tuesday, and four more in the shootout.
“You can't rely on three, four, five guys. It takes a whole group, and it's been pretty cool to see how well we've done for the first six games. And we just need to keep our foot on the gas and keep going.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday reduced its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its first bigger-than-usual move in more than four years, and hailed signs the country had returned to an era of low inflation.
DEVELOPING Bank of Montreal customers dealing with online service outage
The Bank of Montreal has confirmed an outage impacting online services via the bank's website.
W5 Investigates How a clothes donation bin company passed itself off as a charity, while donated items were put up for sale
In part two of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 uses trackers tp reveal a for-profit operation masquerading as a charity.
Does the updated COVID-19 vaccine protect against the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
Unspecified number of Liberal MPs set to confront Trudeau, ask him to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face down his own caucus members in a hotly anticipated meeting this morning, as several of them plan to try to convince him to step aside.
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Best players' step up for Carolina Hurricanes in OT win over Edmonton Oilers
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Same temperatures, different "feels"
Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of this week in Edmonton and area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday reduced its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its first bigger-than-usual move in more than four years, and hailed signs the country had returned to an era of low inflation.
Lethbridge
-
Pro-coal citizens' group links economic revitalization to proposed Eastern Slopes mine
A proposed coal mine — not tourism — is critical in revitalizing southwestern Alberta communities along the edge of the Rockies, a group in favour of a controversial project maintains.
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
-
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
-
Furstenau to speak as prospects loom for minority government in B.C.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.
-
Heinen scores twice as the Canucks beat the Blackhawks 6-3 for their 3rd straight win
Danton Heinen scored two of Vancouver's four first-period goals, and the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Vancouver Island
-
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
-
Furstenau to speak as prospects loom for minority government in B.C.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday reduced its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its first bigger-than-usual move in more than four years, and hailed signs the country had returned to an era of low inflation.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
-
Crews battle garage fire in west Regina
Emergency crews battled a garage fire in west Regina on Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday reduced its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its first bigger-than-usual move in more than four years, and hailed signs the country had returned to an era of low inflation.
Toronto
-
Monthly parking pass at a Greater Toronto Area hospital costs around $400: Ontario Nurses' Association
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Montreal customers dealing with online service outage
The Bank of Montreal has confirmed an outage impacting online services via the bank's website.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday reduced its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its first bigger-than-usual move in more than four years, and hailed signs the country had returned to an era of low inflation.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
More than 80 % of optometrists to withdraw from Quebec health network next month
The majority of optometrists in Quebec will withdraw from the public health-care insurance program (RAMQ) as of Nov. 22, meaning that patients covered by the public plan will have to pay for services.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
President of N.B. potato chip company arrested for domestic violence in Maine
The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.
-
Special weather statements warn of possible heavy rain, strong winds in eastern N.S.
A special weather statement is in effect Wednesday as Environment Canada warns of possible heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Nova Scotia later this week.
Winnipeg
-
Highway 6 without a bathroom break again... at least for now
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
-
Winnipeg man arrested for string of sexual assaults
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a string of assaults that took place in and near the downtown area across several months.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts rates, hails 'good news' on low inflation
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday reduced its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its first bigger-than-usual move in more than four years, and hailed signs the country had returned to an era of low inflation.
-
City of Ottawa buys former nunnery for $11M to create transitional housing for newcomers
An Orléans property that once belonged to a religious order is now in the City of Ottawa's hands.
-
Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Montreal customers dealing with online service outage
The Bank of Montreal has confirmed an outage impacting online services via the bank's website.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Barrie
-
-
Teen blows past police and crashes into cruiser
A 18-yeare-old driver smashed into a well-lit cruiser after evading police.
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle and repeat during National Waste Reduction Week
A thriving circular economy extends the lives of products.
Kitchener
-
Sudden death investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge grocery store temporarily closed following fire
Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.
-
Police looking for missing teen from Goderich with ties to Stratford
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.
London
-
Man survives after truck falls down 150-foot embankment
A man is miraculously alive after driving his pickup truck through the fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont.
-
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
-
Six people charged after police seize over $100,000 in drugs
On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.
Windsor
-
General Motors overcomes US sales drop and China losses to post quarterly profit of $3 billion
U.S. sales are down and a once-reliably profitable joint venture in China is losing money, but General Motors still managed to post a third quarter profit of $3 billion Tuesday, slightly less than it made a year ago.
-
'No courtesy, no consideration': Residents call for after-hours construction to stop
Residents living in central Windsor are calling for after-hours construction to expand a commercial development to stop.
-
NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.