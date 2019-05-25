Charges are pending against a woman after police say she stole an unattended shuttle bus early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene, in the 1400 block of 33 Street S.W. near Westbrook Mall, at about 8:45 a.m.

An initial investigation shows the driver of the bus entered a nearby building, leaving the bus running.

At that point, a woman got into the bus and drove it a short distance before crashing into a light pole.

No one was injured as a result of the crash and the bus sustained only minor damage.

The woman was arrested at the scene and police are continuing to investigate.