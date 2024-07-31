CALGARY
Calgary

    • Judge gives instructions to jury in murder-conspiracy trial of Coutts protesters

    Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Anti-mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.

    Justice David Labrenz told jurors to focus on the evidence.

    “Try and reach a just verdict,” Labrenz said in his final instructions in the Court of King's Bench trial in Lethbridge, Alta.

    The jury was expected to be sequestered later Wednesday to reach a verdict in the case of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.

    The men were arrested after police confiscated weapons and made arrests in shutting down the blockade in early 2022.

    The barricade of vehicles at the Canada-U.S. border crossing choked off traffic for two weeks to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

    It was one of many demonstrations at the time across the country, as rules aimed at restricting the spread of COVID-19 butted up against individual rights and freedoms.

    The Crown presented evidence of guns near the blockade site and statements and text messages from the accused warning that the protest was a last stand against a tyrannical federal government.

    The defence argued the two men went to Coutts to make a statement that freedoms must be protected.

    Court heard comments from the accused disparaging police, but the defence said that doesn’t equate to a conspiracy to kill.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News