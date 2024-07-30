CALGARY
Calgary

    • Jury in murder-conspiracy trial to hear final arguments about Coutts blockade

    A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

    Jurors have been hearing evidence for seven weeks in the case against Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.

    Both men were charged after a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition was found in trailers at Coutts.

    The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing to protest COVID-19 rules and vaccine mandates.

    The Crown has argued the two men were going to use the blockade as a launch pad to start a revolution and were prepared to use violence against the RCMP.

    The defence has said the accused were worried about losing their individual rights and freedoms, but there was no plan to do police harm.

    Jurors are expected to start their deliberations Wednesday.

    Olienick's lawyer has told the trial her client believed people in Coutts were afraid of being attacked by RCMP. Carbert testified he had no knowledge of a conspiracy and some inflammatory things he said were just a dumb mistake.

    Undercover officers testified Olienick told them he considered police pawns of “devil” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and that if police stormed the blockade he would “slit their throats.”

    Text messages exchanged among protesters suggested many were ready to make a last stand at the blockade. But after police made arrests and seized weapons, remaining demonstrators packed up and left peacefully.

    Carbert and Olienick are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, while Olienick faces a further charge of possessing a pipe bomb.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News