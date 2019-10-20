CALGARY – Supporters, protesters and the media alike were burning the midnight oil in Calgary as Liberal leader Justin Trudeau visited the city for the first time in the campaign, just a short time before Canadians head to the polls.

Trudeau was scheduled to speak at the Magnolia Banquet Hall in northeast Calgary to help support local candidate Nirmala Naidoo, who is running in the Calgary Skyview riding.

The leader was met by a number of protesters carrying signs, accusing him of treason, as well as about 1,500 of his own supporters.

The party won four seats in the province during the last general election and Trudeau told the gathering there are progressive voters in Alberta.

"I know that there are thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive Albertans who do not feel that [Alberta Premier] Jason Kenney speaks for them."

Trudeau said the Conservative Party is putting forward "politics of fear and division."

"Their platform, which they kept hidden from Canadians for most of the campaign that they ended up releasing late on a Friday night of a long weekend so that no one would notice that the only thing in that platform is $53 billion of cuts."

Meanwhile a group of protesters with strong Conservative opinions especially when it comes to the energy sector stood outside while Trudeau spoke.

It was a very short visit to the city before Trudeau returned to the airport to continue on to Vancouver.

The stop was also his first over the entire campaign. Trudeau was last in Calgary during the Stampede.

The event was part of a late push by the Liberals to gain support in a region expected to vote Conservative on Election Day on Monday.

Vote like your planet depends on it - because it does. Vote Liberal. #ChooseForward pic.twitter.com/Kyi1BF5cP6 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 20, 2019

According to the latest polls, the Conservative Party is holding a very slight lead on the Liberals.

(With files from the Canadian Press)