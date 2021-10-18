Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary's first female mayor

CALGARY -

Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor, making her the first female to be elected to the office.

In his concession speak just after 9 p.m., Gondek's main rival, Jeromy Farkas said she had earned the trust of Calgarians.

Calgary - thank you. I love you. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) October 19, 2021

Congratulations to @JyotiGondek and @AmarjeetSohiYEG on their election as mayors of Alberta’s Largest cities.



Thank you as well to all of those who put their names forward for election. 1/4 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) October 19, 2021

Polls have now closed in Calgary for the 2021 civic election. Results will be posted as they come in.

Voters who were in line at 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Recent polls in Calgary suggest a tight race without singling out a clear frontrunner between councillors Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas in the field of 27 mayoral candidates.

Outgoing councillor Jeff Davison and Brad Field have both indicated they have data that shows they each still have a legitimate chance.

In addition to selecting mayor, council members and school board trustees, there are multiple referendum questions.

The historically long ballot includes questions on the federal equalization program, daylight saving time, senate elections and whether the city should reintroduce fluoride into the drinking water supply.

City officials say a record 141,329 people voted at advance polls, not including those cast at shelters, care facilities or the special mail-in ballots that are still being collected.

