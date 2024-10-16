Kananaskis campground warns of 'unclothed individual' in the area

A Kananaskis campground is again dealing with concerns about a naked person spotted in the area.

Mount Kidd RV Park, about an hour west of Calgary, says in a safety notice on its website that there have been "recent sightings of an unclothed individual" near the campground.

Alberta RCMP had previously investigated reports of a fully nude man in the area this summer.

Though RCMP said at the time there was no inappropriate behaviour reported, the concern is that this person or people could potentially expose young people to nudity.

Mount Kidd RV Park is asking anyone who sees the nude person to call 911 and report the location, but warns not to approach them.

RCMP tell CTV News they are aware there have been more sightings of a naked person and are continuing to work with partner agencies and Mount Kidd RV security to identify the person or persons.