Kananaskis Country wildfire brought under control

Wildfire officials say a two-hectare blaze in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park is now under control less than 24 hours after crews responded to the scene.

Alberta Wildfire says firefighters were first dispatched to the out-of-control fire CWF167 in the Kananaskis Country region at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday morning, officials said a dozen more firefighters and two helicopters were sent to assist and, by the afternoon, the province's website said the blaze was under control and "being held."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage at a result of the fire.

Alberta Wildfire says there is a fire advisory in effect for the Calgary Forest Area and conditions throughout the region are "very dry" and can lead to wildfires and sustained burning.

"Please be extra vigilant when out in our forested areas in the coming days and weeks. The wildfire danger will remain elevated until we receive regular rain or until the snow falls," the agency said.

There are 57 active wildfires in Alberta right now, with only one being listed as out-of-control.

That fire, HWF107 in the High Level region, has burned more than 140 hectares and is located seven kilometres south of Chateh.

There have been 1,182 wildfires so far this year, with 32 occurring the past seven days.