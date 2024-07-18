CALGARY
    Kananaskis hiking trail closed after 'multiple grizzly bears' spotted in the area

    A grizzly bear feasts on buffalo berries along Smith Dorrien Trail in Spray Valley Provincial Park in Kananaskis Country in July 2021. (File Photo/Rocky Mountain Outlook) A grizzly bear feasts on buffalo berries along Smith Dorrien Trail in Spray Valley Provincial Park in Kananaskis Country in July 2021. (File Photo/Rocky Mountain Outlook)
    A hiking trail in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, is closed because of bear sightings.

    Alberta Parks has closed Rawson Lake Trail and Basin, including Sarrail Ridge, because of "multiple grizzly bears in the area." 

    A posting on the Alberta Parks website parks that though the advisory is in place for the specific area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time.

    To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, Alberta Parks advises that people:

    • Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;
    • Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs;
    • Keep your pet on a leash; and
    • Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use it.

    To learn more about bear safety, you can visit Alberta Park's website or WildSmart.

    The closure was issued on July 16 and will be in place "until further notice."

