Keep yourself and the environment clean with this Calgary-made carbon-captured soap

As the world looks toward incorporating carbon-capture technology into industries, a Calgary company has taken a small step and produced something great for consumers at the same time.

Calgary Co-op says it is now producing bars of "carbon-captured soap" using equipment installed at its head office on Macleod Trail.

"Carbon dioxide emissions from heating appliances at Calgary Co-op's head office are captured by our carbon unit and converted into potassium carbonate or pearl ash, which is used to make carbon-captured soap," the company said in a statement Friday.

The soap is wrapped in recyclable packaging and the company says it is a "natural, septic-safe biodegradable product."

It comes in several scent varieties, including spearmint, vanilla chai, sweet and spicy lemongrass, coffee honey, shea butter and activated charcoal.

All of the carbon used in the soap is not re-released when customers use the product, the company says, adding it has a positive impact on the environment.

"The estimated annual carbon dioxide captured at Calgary Co-op head office for this initiative is equivalent to planting more than 300 trees," Co-op said.

The soap will be available in stores on Monday.