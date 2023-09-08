Kidney March kicks off in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains

Jayne Hutton leans in and gives her husband Jim one final kiss before she heads out on this years three day, 100 kilometre Kidney March Jayne Hutton leans in and gives her husband Jim one final kiss before she heads out on this years three day, 100 kilometre Kidney March

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News