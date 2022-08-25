Kids soon back to class, another pandemic year

Albertans will soon resume their fall routines of returning to class, day care and social activities, all while COVID-19 continues to circulate.

Some parents say they are cautiously optimistic about increased time spent indoors.

"We've talked to both our children. We've given them all the information and they are prepared to do whatever needs to happen. If it means mask up again, they're ready to mask up," said Cathy Reitz, mom of an elementary school student and a junior high student.

Her eight-year-old son says he's "cool with it."

"At some time it might get annoying wearing a mask again, but I'm pretty good with it," said Duke Reitz.

Another mom of a preschooler says fall activities usher in increased risk for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

"From school to daycare to dance class and swim lessons, we are definitely feeling apprehensive about returning to that perfect storm of germs," said Lindsey Bowns.

She says the pandemic has created a heightened awareness about transmitting illnesses, as more people choose to cancel activities over minor symptoms for fear of spreading the virus.

"Ultimately, the social responsibility is to allow families the opportunity to be home with their sick kids, whether that is more sick leave or the ability to work from home. Which, unfortunately, I don't have," said Bowns.

Some student advocacy groups say Alberta schools should safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus, especially with evidence from prior waves.

"We've been in that place before ... abandonment of public health leadership and also not knowing the risk can be an anxious place," said Wing Li, communications director for Support Our Students.

Her group continues to call on the province to provide mitigations for airborne transmission in Alberta schools.

"There should be more emphasis on cleaning the air that students are sitting in for eight hours a day. So that includes putting in HEPA filters and improving ventilation to get the air moving, as well as carbon dioxide monitors, to test how much airflow is actually occurring within closed environments," said Li

COVID-19 STILL CIRCULATING

COVID-19 is still spreading and serious outcomes are rising, according to provincial data for the week between Aug. 16 and 23.

Alberta added 52 more patients in hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total to 870.

Four more Albertans are receiving intensive care.

Another 27 people have died, brining the death toll to 4,748.

Waste-water monitoring is the only population-level data tracking Alberta's COVID-19 caseload.

Recent data reveals a drop from a July peak, yet officials say predicting case activity is tough to do.

"COVID is constantly changing and it doesn't necessarily do what we expect. You could have asked that question just before Stampede and asked, is that going to go up because everyone is going to be gathering," said Kevin Frankowski, executive director at Advancing Canadian Water Assets.

He says testing for viruses in community waste-water is an efficient, barrier-free tool to determine case activity in the population, and that by making the data publicly available, individuals can determine their own responses.

"This empowers each and every one of us in society to take more responsibility and more evidence-based decision-making with regards to what's happening out there," said Frankowski.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos took a tour of the lab at Calgary's waste-water treatment facility.

"Waste-water analysis is relatively cheap to do. It covers big population areas. It's quick and reliable. That's why it's an important tool to keep fighting COVID-19.," said Duclos.

His advice to Canadians as the fall season ushers in more indoor activity is to use the tools available to prevent contracting and spreading the virus.

"The invitation to be up to date in terms of vaccination is a very strong invitation. If you haven't received a dose within the last six to nine months, you're not up to date. Its like a phone battery, it needs to be recharged from time to time," said Duclos.

Waste-water surveillance covers 80 per cent of the province mostly in densely populated areas.