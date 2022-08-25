Kids soon back to class, another pandemic year

Some student advocacy groups say Alberta schools should safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus, especially with evidence from prior waves. Some student advocacy groups say Alberta schools should safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus, especially with evidence from prior waves.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs

Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina